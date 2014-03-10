Lemon Bars with Coconut

There is coconut in this lemon bar recipe, but rest assured it is not a dominant flavor. If you would like, you can also up the amount of zest for a more prominent lemon flavor.

By Morgan3

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper.

  • Combine flour, butter, and powdered sugar for crust in a food processor; pulse until fine crumbles form. Press into the prepared pan.

  • Bake crust in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine sugar, coconut, flour, eggs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and baking powder in a bowl.

  • Remove crust from the oven and pour filling over top. Return to the oven and bake until just golden around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes more.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool, about 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator until completely chilled, about 2 hours. Dust with powdered sugar and cut into 24 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 80.5mg. Full Nutrition
