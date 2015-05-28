Strawberry Lemon Bars
My mom used to make this strawberry lemon bar recipe for me as a kid. I make this recipe year round and it has become a family tradition.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use raspberries instead of strawberries, and either fresh or frozen thawed berries work.
You can use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, or a combination of both.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition