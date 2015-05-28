Strawberry Lemon Bars

My mom used to make this strawberry lemon bar recipe for me as a kid. I make this recipe year round and it has become a family tradition.

By PammieK

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, powdered sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, and salt for crust in the bowl of a food processor; pulse to combine. Add butter and oil and pulse until incorporated and crumbly. Press into an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

  • While crust is baking, place berries into the food processor and process until smooth. Strain mixture to remove seeds, then transfer berry puree to a bowl with white sugar, flour, lemon juice, eggs, and salt. Whisk to combine.

  • Remove crust from the oven and immediately pour filling mixture over top. Return to the oven and bake until filling is just set, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator until chilled, about 2 hours. Dust with powdered sugar and cut into 16 bars.

Cook's Notes:

You can use raspberries instead of strawberries, and either fresh or frozen thawed berries work.

You can use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, or a combination of both.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition
