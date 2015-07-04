Whole Wheat Sourdough Biscuits
These are perfectly fluffy and tasty whole wheat sourdough biscuits that go together quick. Perfect for topping a pot pie or putting under sausage and gravy.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Any type of flour can be substituted--I use freshly ground hard white wheat flour. When I made them with 1/2 white flour, they reminded me of Kentucky Fried Chicken's(TM) biscuits.
Use a sourdough starter that's been fed 1 part flour to 1 part water. I like to let the dough rest when mixed up to allow the sourdough starter to work through the flour, making it easier to digest.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 222.9mg. Full Nutrition