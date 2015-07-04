Whole Wheat Sourdough Biscuits

These are perfectly fluffy and tasty whole wheat sourdough biscuits that go together quick. Perfect for topping a pot pie or putting under sausage and gravy.

By Bestfoodist

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 biscuits
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together into a large bowl. Cut in butter until pea-sized. Add sourdough starter and stir just until dough holds together.

  • Transfer to a floured board and knead 5 to 10 times. Pat to a 3/4-inch thickness and cut into 10 biscuits. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Any type of flour can be substituted--I use freshly ground hard white wheat flour. When I made them with 1/2 white flour, they reminded me of Kentucky Fried Chicken's(TM) biscuits.

Use a sourdough starter that's been fed 1 part flour to 1 part water. I like to let the dough rest when mixed up to allow the sourdough starter to work through the flour, making it easier to digest.

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 222.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Jennifer Jenkins
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2021
This is it! No more looking for the best sourdough roll recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
