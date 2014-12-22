Sweet Potato Soup with Coconut Milk
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 404.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.7g 11 %
carbohydrates: 49g 16 %
dietary fiber: 8g 32 %
sugars: 9.7g
fat: 22.5g 35 %
saturated fat: 19.5g 98 %
cholesterol: 3.9mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 32306IU 646 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 27 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 6.8mg 11 %
folate: 40.6mcg 10 %
calcium: 89.2mg 9 %
iron: 4.7mg 26 %
magnesium: 102.9mg 37 %
potassium: 989.2mg 28 %
sodium: 234.1mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 202.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
