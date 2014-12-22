Sweet Potato Soup with Coconut Milk

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet potato soup made with coconut milk. Serve with sour cream and more leeks.

By Trey Rightnowar

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a pan over medium-high heat. Add leeks and saute in the hot butter until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add sweet potatoes and saute, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in coconut milk. Stir in chicken stock, ground black pepper, and cayenne. Let simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Blend soup with an immersion blender; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 234.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2020
The coconut milk stands strong, but still good flavors! I would like a little thinner soup. Might try more coconut milk or less potatoes. Maybe bacon on top? Still good Read More
Nathan Mordecai
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2021
I came for the healthy ingredients, but it was really delicious! I did make a couple changes, e.g. a couple tablespoons coconut oil and spray "butter," instead of real butter; and plain yogurt instead of sour cream (a French trick, I hear, which I prefer personally). Great recipe! Definitely will be making this again soon! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022