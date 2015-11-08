Turnip, Mustard, and Collard Greens with Bacon
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 117.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.5g 15 %
carbohydrates: 9.3g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 5.8g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 17.4mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 5557.4IU 111 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 48.4mg 81 %
folate: 159.2mcg 40 %
calcium: 131.1mg 13 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 26.9mg 10 %
potassium: 337.2mg 9 %
sodium: 1608.4mg 64 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 52.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.