Turnip, Mustard, and Collard Greens with Bacon

Turnip, mustard, and collard greens, adapted from one of my favorite recipes.

By Michael Todryk

prep:
25 mins
cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute bacon in a large stockpot over high heat for 5 minutes. Add onions and saute, stirring often, until transparent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add turnip, collard, and mustard greens, then pour in chicken broth. Add water, if needed, to cover. Stir in sugar, salt, and garlic powder. Bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat and simmer until greens are tender, about 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 1608.4mg. Full Nutrition
