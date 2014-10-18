Leftover Turkey Soup with Stuffing Dumplings

An easy and flavorful use of leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Enjoy turkey and stuffing together in this slow cooker soup. Store remaining soup in an airtight container for up to several days or freeze in a well-labeled container.

By My 3 boys

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Soup:
Dumplings:

Directions

  • Combine turkey broth, turkey, onion, celery, carrots, mushrooms, corn, garlic, thyme, salt, pepper, basil, celery seed, and red pepper flakes in a 5 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on High for 4 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  • About 30 minutes before soup is done, mix milk and eggs together in a large bowl. Add stuffing; toss until bread soaks up the liquid. Add cranberries, onion, celery, sage, parsley, salt, and pepper; toss until well combined. Scoop dumpling mixture with a large cookie scoop and transfer stuffing balls to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

  • Serve soup with stuffing dumplings.

Cook's Notes:

You can use chicken broth instead of turkey broth in the soup.

You can use broth instead of milk in the dumplings, and stale bread instead of stuffing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 135.4mg; sodium 1836.7mg. Full Nutrition
