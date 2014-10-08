Halloween Cheese Ball

Rating: 2.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Wonderful addition to any gathering, particularly to celebrate Halloween. Serve with crackers or plain tortilla chips.

By cluelesspanda

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, Cheddar, and chili powder until well mixed. Form into a ball and refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • Just before serving, roll in corn chip crumbs and top with bell pepper stem to look like a pumpkin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 283.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Chef Mo
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2020
Cute little pumpkin cheese ball. It does need more flavor! Up the chili powder or throw in some garlic and onion powder into the mix. Read More
ghorton01
Rating: 2 stars
10/28/2021
didn't have much taste when made according to directions Read More
