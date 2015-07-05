Beet Salad with Mixed Greens

Mustard greens salad with great flavor.

By Di

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
For the Greens Salad:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place a sheet pan on the lower oven rack.

  • Place beets on a sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Fold edges of the foil around the beets to make a sealed pouch.

  • Place pouch on the center rack of the oven, so the sheet pan below can catch any drippings. Roast until beets are tender when pierced with a knife, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove beets from the oven. Open the pouch and allow to cool.

  • Rub a paper towel on the cooled beets to remove skin. Cut into small pieces. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Chop grapefruit segments. Transfer fruit and any accumulated juices into a small bowl.

  • Combine mustard greens, beet greens, romaine lettuce, chopped grapefruit and juice, red onion, 1/4 cup olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice in a large bowl; mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Divide greens among 6 salad bowls. Top with roasted beets and garnish with goat cheese and dill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 100.9mg. Full Nutrition
