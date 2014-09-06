Blackberry Crumble

Rating: Unrated

This is a blackberry crumble recipe that I have not made in two years. It's very filling, but is really good.

By rafaelajeffery

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch crumble
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place blackberries in a large pie dish and sprinkle with sugar.

  • Combine flour, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon in the bowl of a food processor; process until combined. Spread the mixture over the berries and sugar. Sprinkle with walnuts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use blueberries instead of blackberries, and any kind of nut you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 6.4mg. Full Nutrition
