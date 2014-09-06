Blackberry Crumble
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 304.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 37.7g 12 %
dietary fiber: 5.2g 21 %
sugars: 20.2g
fat: 16.5g 25 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 22.9mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 425IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 15.3mg 26 %
folate: 58.1mcg 15 %
calcium: 56.9mg 6 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 37.6mg 13 %
potassium: 207.7mg 6 %
sodium: 6.4mg
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 148.4
