Fabulous Fall Chicken Salad

Glazed pecans, crisp apples, and sweet dried cranberries give this salad a fall taste that is sure to satisfy all year round.

By Andrea Parker

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil when the pan is hot. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink in the centers and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Allow chicken to rest for 10 minutes, then slice into strips.

  • Toss salad greens, apples, cranberries, pecans, Parmesan cheese, and green onions together in a large bowl until well blended. Top with chicken and serve with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 43.8mg; sodium 581.2mg. Full Nutrition
