Traditional Hot Toddy

This makes an extra-large serving of a traditional hot toddy, perfect when you're sick in the wintertime. It's pretty potent--take this mug and go to bed!

By Cherish Grabau

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat water in a glass measuring cup in the microwave for 2 minutes.

  • Place honey in a large mug. Add hot water and bourbon; stir until honey is dissolved. Squeeze lemon wedge into the mug and discard. Stir with cinnamon stick; leave in the mug. Drop the thin slice of lemon into the mug for garnish.

Cook's Note:

Try substituting apple brandy, applejack, apfelsaft, or Calvados. Can also add a few scrapes of freshly ground nutmeg. You can also leave the lemon wedge in the mug, if the mug is large enough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10.6mg. Full Nutrition
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2021
This will definitely cure what ails ya! It's super easy and quick to make--and my hubby especially loved it. For me, I found it a bit too sweet, and would use more lemon---so adjust these things to your own tastes! Thank you for the recipe! Read More
