Parmesan-Topped Pasta with Asparagus and Bacon

A quick and easy pasta recipe with asparagus and bacon that is so fresh and good!

By Branashmin

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook linguine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, cook diced bacon in a pan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until nice and crispy, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Remove and discard all but 1 tablespoon grease from the pan.

  • Saute asparagus in the bacon grease over medium heat until crisp-tender, about 10 minutes; try to avoid overcooking it. Remove asparagus to a bowl.

  • Add wine and give the bottom of a pan a good stir to scrape off any brown bits. Let boil until reduced by about 1/2, about 3 minutes, adding more wine if desired. Add drained pasta, asparagus, bacon, and 1/2 of the Parmesan cheese; toss to coat. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan over top.

Cook's Notes:

If the pasta seems too dry, add in 1/4 cup of the pasta water after adding in the asparagus and bacon and toss to combine. If you're not a fan of cooking with wine, you can easily sub in some chicken broth and maybe a hint of lemon juice.

You can use any type of pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 580.1mg. Full Nutrition
