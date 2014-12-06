Bacon-Wrapped Parmesan-Filled Dates

A very nice and easy Christmas appetizer.

By manella

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 stuffed dates
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Cut each piece of Parmesan cheese into 12 chunks, making 24 total. Carefully put a chunk of cheese into each date. Wrap each date in a bacon slice and place on a lined baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for until bacon is crispy and browned, 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 287.9mg. Full Nutrition
