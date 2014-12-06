Bacon-Wrapped Parmesan-Filled Dates
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 115
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 12.7g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 10.6g
fat: 5.1g 8 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
cholesterol: 13.3mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 23.9IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 3.7mcg 1 %
calcium: 63.5mg 6 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 12.2mg 4 %
potassium: 165mg 5 %
sodium: 287.9mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 46.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.