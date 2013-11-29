Sarah's Vegetarian Stuffing

I did a lot of research on baking and preparation techniques and ingredients in stuffing and this is what I came up with. It is my best stuffing recipe to-date and everybody who tried it complimented it with praise. This recipe is also vegetarian-friendly.

By Sarah Dipity

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 175 degrees F (80 degrees C). Spread bread cubes out onto 2 baking sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave bread in the oven until hard and completely dry, up to 3 hours. If your bread is not dry, it will be soggy in the end. Remove bread from oven and pour into a large bowl.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a large pan over medium to medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, celery, onion, apple, and cranberries. Saute until all vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in cooked rice, parsley, garlic, poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, salt, marjoram, and pepper.

  • Pour vegetable and fruit mixture over the bread and stir until completely mixed in. Pour 1 cup vegetable broth over bread mixture, using only enough to moisten every piece of bread. Bread should not be dry at all but should also not be soggy. Transfer mixture into a 9x13-inch casserole dish and cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through, 30 to 45 minutes. Uncover and continue to bake until golden, about 15 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

I use a Braeburn apple.

You could refrigerate it after transferring to a 9x13-inch dish if you want to bake it the following day.

Pour hot stuffing into a slow cooker and turn on Low or Warm until ready to serve, if not serving immediately. If the lid becomes wet with condensation, put a paper towel between the lid and the stuffing to absorb excess moisture to keep the stuffing from becoming too wet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 446.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022