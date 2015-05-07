Mashed Sweet Potatoes in the Microwave

My family loves this sweet potato recipe for the microwave, even my 2-year-old. It's fast and easy and I don't have to think about it much.

By jmlow

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Poke holes along each side of the sweet potato with a fork, at least 4 sets on each side.

    Advertisement

  • Microwave the potato on high for 8 minutes. Turn over and continue to cook in the microwave until tender, about 8 minutes more.

  • Cut potato in half and remove soft potato flesh into a bowl with a spoon. Mash the potato with a fork and mix with cream cheese and butter.

Cook's Notes:

Cook time can vary depending on microwave power and size of potato.

You can always make it with more or less cream cheese or butter for the consistency you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 290.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022