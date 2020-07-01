Oven-Roasted Cauliflower, Brussels, and Broccoli

Rating: 5 stars
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

There is nothing worse than bland, boiled, and disrespected broccoli. How about its cousin, cauliflower? Let's go a step further and, whether you love or hate them, invite Brussels sprouts to join the party! Together, treated like royalty, this trifecta will wow your taste buds and have you praying to the Cruciferous Kingdom every waking hour.

By Alex Apgar

prep:

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
10

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line 2 baking pans with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

  • Combine cauliflower, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Add olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing by hand or tossing the bowl to spread evenly. Add salt and pepper and continue to toss veggies until evenly distributed.

  • Spread vegetables evenly onto the 2 prepared baking pans, allowing space for them to crisp.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until notably browned and crispy to the touch, 22 to 25 minutes. For a more crunchy exterior, bake for an additional 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and allow to rest 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 4.5g; sodium 749.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Sandra Belanger
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2021
I made the recipie as shown, and it was delicious, I will be making this recipie often.. I can`t send a photo, I do not own a camera, sorry to say.. Read More
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2020
Simple and classic way to roast vegetables Read More
