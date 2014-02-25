Roasted Cauliflower with Herbed Bread Crumbs

Quick and easy roasted cauliflower snack. Great substitute for chips!

By alessandra

15 mins
15 mins
30 mins
4
4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

  • Mix bread crumbs, thyme, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Drizzle in the olive oil and rub it into the bread crumbs with your fingertips.

  • Quickly run cauliflower under water to dampen slightly. Roll cauliflower around in the bread crumb mixture until crumbs stick; place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle any excess crumbs over top.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender and lightly browned, about 12 minutes.

70 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 1.9g; sodium 378.9mg. Full Nutrition
