Roasted Cauliflower with Herbed Bread Crumbs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 69.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.5g 7 %
carbohydrates: 12.1g 4 %
dietary fiber: 4.3g 17 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 1.9g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.3g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 102.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 53.6mg 89 %
folate: 72.2mcg 18 %
calcium: 62.6mg 6 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 31.3mg 11 %
potassium: 403mg 11 %
sodium: 378.9mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 16.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.