Cranberry-Pistachio Oatmeal Muffins

Wholesome and delicious! Oatmeal and applesauce with brown sugar--what's not to love? Give these cranberry oatmeal muffins a try, you won't be disappointed.

By dsalegriainc

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or spray with cooking spray.

  • Combine rolled oats, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl and mix well.

  • Combine applesauce, milk, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract in another bowl; whisk until thoroughly combined. Pour into dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.

  • Scoop batter into prepared muffin tin almost to the top. Top with pistachios and cranberries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use Splenda(R) brown sugar instead of regular.

There are so many combinations you can try. Here are just a few: apples tossed in cinnamon and sugar, blueberries and shredded coconut, or chocolate chips and almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 9g; cholesterol 40.3mg; sodium 235.6mg. Full Nutrition
