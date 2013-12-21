Cranberry Oatmeal Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 226.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.8g 8 %
carbohydrates: 30.5g 10 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 15.5g
fat: 10.5g 16 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 16.1mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 62.9IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 8.9mg 15 %
folate: 35.6mcg 9 %
calcium: 64.3mg 6 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 22.6mg 8 %
potassium: 132.2mg 4 %
sodium: 303.6mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 94.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.