Cranberry Oatmeal Muffins

Love the taste of orange and cranberry together in these oatmeal muffins!

By cbutler

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or spray with cooking spray.

  • Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, wheat germ, white sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, and cloves together in a bowl; stir in orange zest. Stir in yogurt, oil, egg, and orange juice. Stir in chopped cranberries.

  • Divide muffin mixture evenly between the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use old-fashioned oats instead of quick-cooking, and vanilla yogurt instead of plain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 303.6mg. Full Nutrition
