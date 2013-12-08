White Rotisserie Chicken Chili

This chili won a local soup contest and it very popular with children. The use of rotisserie chicken adds a lot of flavor. Garnish with a dollop of extra sour cream if you like. Doubling the amount of chicken makes a very hearty chili.

By Rob

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken stock, chicken, beans, corn, chiles, chili seasoning mix, chicken bouillon, onion powder, and pepper in a pot; bring to boil.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat and let simmer for at least 1 hour. Add sour cream in the last 15 minutes and stir to combine. Garnish with cilantro.

Cook's Note:

This can also be made in a slow cooker on Low for 4 to 6 hours, adding sour cream 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 1029mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022