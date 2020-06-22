Slow Cooker Meatless Taco Filling

A yummy meatless alternative for taco lovers! Serve on tortillas with your favorite taco toppings!

By VegaMama

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine black beans, refried beans, water, textured vegetable protein, salsa, chili powder, onion, paprika, bouillon, sugar, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder in a slow cooker; stir until well mixed.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 2 hours. Stir well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 1111.1mg. Full Nutrition
