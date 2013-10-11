French Vanilla Coffee Creamer

This is an excellent way to save money when buying flavored coffee creamers, and adds a richness to milkshakes! I've been making this homemade coffee creamer forever! It can be used in milkshakes, smoothies, pancakes, French toast, coffee, cakes as a partial (or full) replacement for milk. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

By auburninthesnow

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine condensed milk, milk, and vanilla extract in a blender; blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 2g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 31.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
10/14/2020
I did not care for this at all. It was like drinking watered down SCM. I will not make this again Read More
