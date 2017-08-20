Grilled Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Herbs

We love lemon, so this recipe was tasty. When grilling, watch chicken carefully or it will burn. I set the temperature at 350 degrees and grilled 20 minutes turning over every five minutes . The time on the bbq will depend on how big your chicken thighs are.
