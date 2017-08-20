Grilled Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Herbs

With these grilled lemon-garlic chicken thighs, you can call yourself a superstar.

By Burning Glove

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 chicken thighs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Herb Mixture:
Chicken:

Directions

  • Zest and juice 4 lemons; reserve remaining 2 whole.

  • Combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, rosemary, sage, garlic, and crushed red pepper for marinade in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.

  • Place chicken thighs in a single layer in a wide, flat dish. Add the herb mixture and massage to coat. Cover and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove the chicken from the marinade and brush off any excess herbs and oil. Season generously with salt and drizzle with olive oil.

  • Cut the 2 whole lemons in half and cut the tips off of the ends; this will allow the lemons to stand up without rolling around.

  • Place the chicken, skin side-down, on the preheated grill. Grill chicken for 3 to 4 minutes, then rotate 90 degrees to create a crosshatch pattern. Grill another 3 to 4 minutes, then turn and grill until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 4 to 5 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • At the same time, grill the lemons, flesh-side down, alongside the chicken, until caramelized. Flip over to grill on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with grilled chicken.

Cook's Note:

If doing a quick marinade, leave the chicken out of the refrigerator for up to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 88.2mg; sodium 82.3mg. Full Nutrition
