Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Traditional homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

By Laura Aigner

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise and buttermilk in a medium mixing bowl until smooth. Add parsley, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, dill, and pepper; whisk until blended together. Place in the refrigerator until flavors have melded, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 240mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Jodi W
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2021
All I did was use sour cream in place of the mayonnaise, DELICIOUS! Way better than store bought (I normally buy HVR) and I haven't even let it sit to mingle the flavors yet. Read More
Judy
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2021
I made it as written. Read More
Ms. Erma
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2020
Outstanding! Easy to prepare and the flavor will spoil you. Always tasting fresh and flavorful. I have made this several times. It’s a big hit with our church group, a real crowd pleaser. What I appreciate is the wholesomeness of the ingredients. Store bought dressing contains too many chemical preservatives and will never stand a chance against this! Read More
DollyKam
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2021
I substituted Mayonnaise with Whipped Dressing, and added 1/2 tsp celery salt, and reduced the regular salt to 1/2 tsp. Next time around I will add 1/8 to 1/4 tsp of Penzeys India Ground Fennel Seed which I have on hand. Read More
