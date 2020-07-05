Easy Chicken Parm

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy chicken Parm recipe that's delicious. You can do this in an oven or a toaster oven.

By Paul

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a baking pan with cooking spray. Place chicken on the prepared pan.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, flipping chicken after 12 minutes. Remove from the oven, add desired amount of sauce, and top each breast with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake until cheese is melted and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 12 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 86.7mg; sodium 738.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2020
This was easy alright but would have been a bit bland as written. The chicken needs seasoned even if just with salt and pepper. I seasoned mine with Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and then paprika for color. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022