Easy Chicken Parm
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 235.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.2g 60 %
carbohydrates: 7.2g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 5.5g
fat: 9g 14 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 86.7mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 644.6IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 16.3mg 126 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 36 %
vitamin c: 8.6mg 14 %
folate: 16.5mcg 4 %
calcium: 189.2mg 19 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 41.6mg 15 %
potassium: 599.4mg 17 %
sodium: 738.4mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 81
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved