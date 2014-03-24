Sesame Chicken Sauce
This is restaurant-quality sesame chicken sauce. Better than most take-out Chinese! Serve over fried rice or lo mein noodles.
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Only use vinegar if you like the sauce to be less sweet.
To use, drop cooked popcorn chicken into the sauce and let cook for an additional 2 minutes so the chicken absorbs some of the sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 383mg. Full Nutrition