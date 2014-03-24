Sesame Chicken Sauce

This is restaurant-quality sesame chicken sauce. Better than most take-out Chinese! Serve over fried rice or lo mein noodles.

By Nick Harris

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chicken broth, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, chile paste, and garlic together in a small pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer.

    Advertisement

  • Dissolve cornstarch in water; add to the simmering mixture. Cook until sauce thickens, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Only use vinegar if you like the sauce to be less sweet.

To use, drop cooked popcorn chicken into the sauce and let cook for an additional 2 minutes so the chicken absorbs some of the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 383mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022