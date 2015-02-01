Skillet Chicken Fajitas

Trust me! You will love this recipe for skillet chicken fajitas! Everyone who tries it, loves it. The marinade is so easy and uses equal parts of lime juice, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Adapted from the cookbook, All the Best Mexican Meals by Joie Warner, which is no longer in print. Top with your favorite condiments such as fresh lime, cilantro, sour cream, and cheese--I like to combine Monterey Jack and Cheddar.

By NJS36

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lime juice, soy sauce, Worcestershire, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, cumin, chili powder, and red pepper flakes in a shallow glass or nonreactive dish just large enough to hold chicken in one layer or so it's covered in marinade. Whisk to combine. Add chicken and turn several times to coat; cover, and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.

  • Remove chicken from marinade, reserving at least 1/4 cup.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 7 to 10 minutes. Rinse the skillet and wipe dry with a paper towel.

  • Heat remaining olive oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender and lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Return chicken to the skillet, drizzle in 2 to 4 tablespoons of reserved marinade, and cook over high heat until marinade is heated thoroughly, at least 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately with warmed flour tortillas.

Cook's Notes:

If you prefer to grill the chicken, just marinate whole breasts and grill until almost cooked. Cool slightly. Slice it into strips and add to peppers and onions as above.

This recipe also works well with beef.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 86.1mg; sodium 1274.2mg. Full Nutrition
