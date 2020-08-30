Kolokithokeftedes (Greek Zucchini Fritters)

These Greek zucchini fritters are not deep-fried, but pan-fried in olive oil--delicious!

By gus

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shred zucchini into a colander and sprinkle with about 2 teaspoons salt. Allow to drain over the sink for 20 minutes.

  • At the same time, mix water and flaxseed meal together until completely combined. Set aside and allow mixture to sit for about 10 minutes.

  • Squeeze out liquid from onions and potatoes by wringing them in a clean tea towel over the sink. Set aside.

  • Combine bread crumbs, mint, dill, parsley, lemon zest, pepper, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Add flaxseed meal mixture and mix to combine.

  • Rinse shredded zucchini very lightly and ring out any liquid in a tea towel. Add zucchini, shredded onion, potato, and carrot to the bread crumb mixture and combine. Add flour and baking powder and combine everything once more with your hands. Set aside to rest for at least 10 minutes on the counter, or up to 3 days, covered in the refrigerator.

  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a shallow frying pan over medium heat, making sure the oil doesn't burn.

  • Scoop zucchini mixture in 1/3-cup portions and roll into balls your hands. Working in batches, add balls to the hot oil and gently pat into a patty. Cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes; flip and continue to fry until crispy and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with remaining balls, adding 2 tablespoons more oil to the pan between each batch. Serve.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 10.9g; sodium 1139.2mg. Full Nutrition
