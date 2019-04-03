Easy Taco Soup

This easy taco soup is a quick meal alternative to Taco Tuesdays or a last-minute potluck invite. Serve with desired taco toppings such as shredded cheese, sour cream, lime wedges, and Fritos corn chips. The soup freezes and reheats very well. After adding the tomato juice, cool and freeze. Continue on with the recipe once your soup has thawed and been brought to a simmer.

Recipe by Mama Fresh

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Add onion and garlic. Cook over medium to medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add taco seasoning; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in black beans, corn, and diced tomatoes. Stir in tomato juice and scrape any browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

  • Bring to a simmer; add cilantro and squeeze juice from lime halves into the pot. Simmer until flavors have melded, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Tips

Any type of ground meat can be used instead of beef. I've also used diced-up leftover Sunday roast with tasty results. I use La Tiara taco seasoning mix.

For extra lime flavor, you can simmer the lime halves in the soup. Just discard them before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 1124.7mg. Full Nutrition
