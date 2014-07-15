Grilled Cheese with Eggplant and Ricotta
Last weekend we went to visit my mother in Bemus Point. She had me try this new brand of ricotta cheese that she bought. It was so good, I just wanted to drizzle some honey on it and I could have eaten the whole tub. She bought one for me to bring home and I wondered, hmmm... what can I do with this. Well, I decided to make grilled cheese sandwiches. Of course eggplant goes great with ricotta so why not make grilled cheese with eggplant. And if I am going with this Italian theme, bring on the fontina!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I use a cast iron skillet on top to really push them down. If you don't have a heavy pan, use any frying pan with a can of tomato sauce or something inside it for weight.
Place on a plate or cutting board and cut in half with a serrated knife so that people can see all the gooey goodness inside. How can anyone resist a grilled cheese sandwich?