Benedictine Dip

A simple Derby Day appetizer dip my aunt, who lived in Louisville, gave to my mother over 50 years ago. Serve with crackers or chips.

By Susie

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, onion, cucumber, and food coloring together in a bowl until well blended and food coloring is incorporated. Cover and chill, 8 hours to overnight. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 17.3mg; sodium 68.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
