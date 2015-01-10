Benedictine Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 84.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.2g 2 %
carbohydrates: 0.9g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 8.6g 13 %
saturated fat: 3.7g 18 %
cholesterol: 17.3mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 205.8IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg 1 %
folate: 3.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 12.8mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.6mg 1 %
potassium: 26.4mg 1 %
sodium: 68.3mg 3 %
calories from fat: 77.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved