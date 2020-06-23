Homemade Sesame Chicken in the Instant Pot®
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 200
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.1g 46 %
carbohydrates: 14.7g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 11.8g
fat: 5.4g 8 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 5 %
cholesterol: 58.5mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 76.7IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 11.3mg 87 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 6.3mcg 2 %
calcium: 31.5mg 3 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 29.3mg 11 %
potassium: 191.1mg 5 %
sodium: 650.9mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 48.2
