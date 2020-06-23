Homemade Sesame Chicken in the Instant Pot®

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This homemade sesame chicken recipe certainly feels like a takeout meal, but it's made in the Instant Pot® in your own kitchen. Serve with hot cooked rice.

By Theresa Lien

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk honey, soy sauce, water, garlic, and red pepper flakes together in a small bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Adjust for medium heat and add sesame oil. Cook chicken in batches in the hot oil, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Return all chicken to the pot and stir in honey-soy mixture. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 4 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Mix together cold water and cornstarch in a small bowl until smooth; stir into the pot. Select Saute function, adjust for low heat, and bring to a simmer. Stir constantly until sauce has thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 650.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2022
Made as written and the sauce never really thickened but still good flavor and it was easy. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022