Easy Grilled Mahi Mahi

Pair with a glass of Vinho Verde Estreia. Perfect for summer, grilling season, and 4th of July!

By Kim

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 mahi mahi fillets
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill for medium-high heat (450 degrees F (230 degrees C)) and lightly oil the grate.

  • Combine the paprika, oregano, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl. Brush mahi mahi fillets with olive oil on both sides and season with the spice mixture.

  • Grill on the hot grill until golden, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.

Cook's Note:

Use smoked paprika if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 82.1mg; sodium 488.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Chef Mo
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2021
Love the spice mix on this! Very simple and yet full of some bold flavors! Read More
Tammy Lynn
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2020
This turned out well. I made five 4 oz filets, and I still had plenty of the spice mixture. It was tasty. I had skinless pieces. Read More
