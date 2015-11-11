Smoked Chicken Leg Quarters

Chicken leg quarters smoked to perfection in an electric smoker.

By Dragonflydays

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
6 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine salt, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, black pepper, and cayenne in a bowl. Marinate chicken leg quarters in the homemade seasoning rub for 4 to 8 hours.

  • At the same time, set an electric smoker to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C) for 3 hours. Keep the top vent closed.

  • Place 1 chicken leg quarter on each of the wire racks. Place the racks into the smoker. Add water to the water pan. Add 2 loads of soaked wood chips according to manufacturer's instructions and open the vent.

  • Smoke chicken until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 2 1/2 hours, adding more wood chips after each hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Notes:

You can marinate the chicken in a premade brine, a homemade brine (with water, apple juice, salt, and sugar), or Italian dressing instead of the seasoning rub. However, do not marinate for more than 8 hours or vinegars start to cook the meat.

You can use any wood chips you like. Add apple juice to the water pan if desired.

Smoke to 225 degrees F (107 degrees C) if you remove the skin before marinating.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 41.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 13g; cholesterol 142.9mg; sodium 3627.3mg. Full Nutrition
