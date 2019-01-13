Dutch Oven Whole Roast Chicken
Simple preparation in a Dutch oven for a moist and delicious whole chicken.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The seasoning blend can be substituted or altered to taste.
Step 3 is optional.
Simple preparation in a Dutch oven for a moist and delicious whole chicken.
The seasoning blend can be substituted or altered to taste.
Step 3 is optional.
I love anything that I can make in my Dutch oven. Cooked a lot quicker than the recipe states and I had the identical recommended weight for the bird. It was good but not sure it was worth the effort for the topping. Would have been just as good with salt, pepper and butter.Read More
Made this..it came out way too salty. I'm not a chef and love trying new recipes so this one caught my eye.. Not sure if the 1/4 cup salt is a typo but i went against my gut and followed the recipe directly.. My family isn't heavy on the salt eaters and would definitely recommend maybe lower the salt to ones discretion. I will try this again and slightly alter some of the ingredients to lesser amounts and see how that goes.Read More
Made this..it came out way too salty. I'm not a chef and love trying new recipes so this one caught my eye.. Not sure if the 1/4 cup salt is a typo but i went against my gut and followed the recipe directly.. My family isn't heavy on the salt eaters and would definitely recommend maybe lower the salt to ones discretion. I will try this again and slightly alter some of the ingredients to lesser amounts and see how that goes.
I cut back on the Kosher salt & it still was way too salty. I would recommend about 1 1/2 to 2 T instead of 1/4 cup. Also, I used a 4lb chicken & it was done in less than 2 hrs. The skin does not get crispy so you might want to put it under the broiler for the last 10-15 min. if you like a crispy skin. Disappointed in this recipe!
I love anything that I can make in my Dutch oven. Cooked a lot quicker than the recipe states and I had the identical recommended weight for the bird. It was good but not sure it was worth the effort for the topping. Would have been just as good with salt, pepper and butter.
This was my first time using a new dutch oven, and this was the first recipe I tried. So moist and flavorful - delicious.
Very delicious! Roasted for almost 3 hours and it made a rich, very tasty sauce and the chicken was tender and delicious. Will make again.
Great recipe. Chicken came out with juicy meat and crispy skin.
I didn’t know what Kosher salt was so I used regular table salt and it made It too salty. Aside from that the colour and texture were good. Will definitely try again with less salt.
FABULOUS! My daughter says I need to make this once a week. I rarely pull out the dutch oven and this recipe has me regretting that decision- this was the most moist chicken I've ever made and the flavor was great too!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections