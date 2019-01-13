Dutch Oven Whole Roast Chicken

Simple preparation in a Dutch oven for a moist and delicious whole chicken.

Recipe by Charlie Ciborek

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine salt, brown sugar, garlic powder, paprika, and chipotle pepper in a bowl. Rinse and pat chicken dry. Rub with seasoning blend, placing any excess in the cavity.

  • Allow to rest at room temperature for up to 90 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Pour butter over the chicken. Cover.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 2 to 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from the oven and allow to rest, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

  • Carve chicken and spoon over pan drippings before serving.

Cook's Notes:

The seasoning blend can be substituted or altered to taste.

Step 3 is optional.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 121.2mg; sodium 2979.8mg. Full Nutrition
