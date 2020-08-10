Skillet Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

These chicken thighs are cooked in one skillet for easy cleanup. Carrots, potatoes, and onions are added for a complete meal. Serve with a side salad and some crusty bread.

By Yoly

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Season chicken thighs with paprika, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken thighs skin-side down in the skillet and cook, without moving, until golden brown, 7 to 9 minutes. Flip thighs over and cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

  • Add potatoes, cut side down, and cook over medium-high heat until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add carrots and onions and cook until onions are soft and translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in 3/4 cup chicken broth, scraping up all the browned bits.

  • Dissolve corn starch in 1/4 cup chicken broth and pour into the skillet. Stir until well combined.

  • Place chicken thighs over vegetables, cover, and cook until carrots are tender and chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Season with additional salt and pepper if needed.

Cook's Note:

Small chicken thighs work best for this recipe.

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 1297.6mg. Full Nutrition
