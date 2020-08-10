Skillet Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

I followed the ingredient list to the tea, but I had more chicken 2.5lbs, and more veggies so I made more broth, not really double everything but close. Was it great, it was. I ended up cooking it longer but there was more of it. It's a simple cook and easy eating so yes, I'll cook it again.
I followed the ingredient list to the tea, but I had more chicken 2.5lbs, and more veggies so I made more broth, not really double everything but close. Was it great, it was. I ended up cooking it longer but there was more of it. It's a simple cook and easy eating so yes, I'll cook it again.
I'm so glad this recipe showed up in my inbox tonight. I had to substitute regular size carrots and russet potatoes because I had them on hand. These ingredients are so simple with stuff you probably already have. I didn't give 5 stars because I think it needs a few more herbs. I didn't measure, but I'm sure I used more salt, pepper and paprika than in the recipe. It was like a tasty chicken stew. I will definitely make again. Maybe add oregano next time? The cook times were on point!
loved it. read reviews. added thick sliced mushrooms. added oregano. when deglazing pan, used 4oz chix broth + 2 oz wine. let simmer for 5 minutes to reduce. then added cornstarch slurry. will slice carrots lengthwise next time. and increase to one whole onion ,we love onions, add more mushrooms for same reason. made biscuits for dipping in broth/sauce. Hubby said YUM
I received this recipe in my email and kept it because I thought it would be easy and maybe tasty. Well, on this occasion it was my turn to cook dinner. I loved this meal. I thought with such little spices, it may be bland. But it wasn't. It was delicious. I wouldn't do one thing differently than the way it's written. THANK YOU!
Delicious!!!!! I made this twice. Once with carrots and another time substitutes the carrots with mushrooms. This is amazingly delicious. I will make this again and again. I cook for my mother-in-law and she loved the mushrooms dish as she does not care for carrots. You just have to try this dish!
Well the only change that I made was I replaced the carrots with corn and it was delicious everybody loved it the recipe was fantastic I made double the portion followed it to the letter and it was a hit all the way around thank you
This is great. I like my gravy to be a bit thicker so I will use more corn starch next time. I made a double recipe and I did not have enough skillet area so I finished in a large sauce pan. As a result, the skin was not crispy. Still, it tasted great!
I seasoned chicken with pepper, Mrs. Dash, and instead of salt, I used Adobe seasoning with pepper. I cut 2 red potatoes because thats all I had. I also added 1/4 of a green pepper with the onions and a sliced a half stalk of celery to add flavor! I put those in with the carrots.
This is a winner! It is so easy, nutritious and delicious. I added the chicken broth all at once and omitted the cornstarch. The broth soaked beautifully into the vegetables and crusty bread to sop up the juices left in the bowl are a must.
This recipe cries out for rosemary and, for me, a hint of clove and bay leaf as well. Also, I used smoked paprika in place of plain paprika. Anyone who wants still more zip and zest could add some Cajun or Montreal seasoning, preferably without salt or lower sodium content. What I really love and appreciate about this chicken pot roast variation is that it actually IS a one-pot recipe!
I like it . I did add a couple spices on my chicken and used russet potato. Only one and diced it up. Bcz I was making it for 2. And a out 17 baby carrots cut in half. Boy it really tuned out good. I put in a bowl bcz I can and add some hot sauce on top. I will be making again for sure.
Oh, this is really good and easy. I had changed the number of servings to 6 and started in a pan but had to move to a big pot. That worked much better and is what I'll be using next time. I may add a little celery next time because I like cooked celery.
Made tonight for the first time since I had most of the ingredients on hand. The only thing I substituted was russet potatoes instead of baby potatoes. Make sure when you cover it, you turn the temperature to simmer. My family really enjoyed it.
Great recipe and even better dish. Both my husband and son requested I make it again for dinner the following day. It was easy and used ingredients I had on hand. The only difference is that I used regular carrots and russet potatoes. I also added about 1/2 cup of leftover gravy from my husband’s dinner from the night before. I made steamed rice as a side and to absorb the sauce. This is definitely my go to recipe for weeknight dinner of chicken with veggies
WOWSERS!! What a great dish, there was nothing left, and i had to sneak out the door to run to the store for dessert!! LOL I like the idea of maybe adding mushrooms! I think even spinach. thanks for a G R E A T meal ideas
Great recipe to start with used half qty of paprika salt and pepper adding more during cooking process to adjust taste also added 1/2 tsp minced garlic and two bacon rasher’s sliced will be making again
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.