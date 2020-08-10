Skillet Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

I'm so glad this recipe showed up in my inbox tonight. I had to substitute regular size carrots and russet potatoes because I had them on hand. These ingredients are so simple with stuff you probably already have. I didn't give 5 stars because I think it needs a few more herbs. I didn't measure, but I'm sure I used more salt, pepper and paprika than in the recipe. It was like a tasty chicken stew. I will definitely make again. Maybe add oregano next time? The cook times were on point!