Slow Cooker Cherry and Pineapple Delight

A good friend gave me this recipe and I converted it for the slow cooker. A great dessert for Sunday afternoon. Serve with ice cream on top.

By Terry

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cherry pie filling in the bottom of a slow cooker. Place crushed pineapple on top.

  • Mix cake mix and butter together in a bowl. Spread evenly over cherry and pineapple. Sprinkle with walnuts.

  • Cover and cook on High for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or on Low for 3 to 4 hours. Spoon into serving dishes and serve warm.

Cook's Note:

You can use pecans instead of walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 66.1g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 412mg. Full Nutrition
