Baked Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 3.8 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

These easy-to-fix pork chops are deliciously tender with wonderful flavor. A perfect meal for those busy afternoons when you want a quick meal that tastes like you slaved all day over the stove. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

By Bobby Alexander

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Spray pork chops with cooking spray and season with garlic powder, paprika, and chili powder. Brown chops in the hot skillet, turning frequently, until lightly browned on both sides, 5 to 8 minutes total. Transfer to a casserole or baking dish.

  • Mix mushroom soup and diced tomatoes together in a large bowl. Pour over pork chops and place onion slices on top. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake until pork is tender, 5 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 937.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
France C
Rating: 3 stars
03/03/2021
This could be a 4 or 5 star recipe with a few tweaks. I found them to be very bland. There wasn't much seasoning for the chops, so I'd double the amount next time. The chops also need salt and pepper. The cook time is a little excessive, especially for loin chops that are so lean and tend to dry out when overcooked. It's also much easier and quicker to just put the cast iron skillet into the oven instead of dirtying another dish. I did like the mushroom soup/diced tomato combo though - you couldn't tell that canned soup was used, and that's a good thing! Read More
GINNY
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2021
I have made a very similar recipe many times but enjoyed the additions of the spices, tomatoes and onions. My tweaks are as follows: Sear the boneless chops in a deep frying pan and set aside. Saute some fresh mushrooms and add the soup, about 1/2 c. of beer and some worcestershire sauce and tomatoes; mix together. Put the chops back into sauce, top with the onions; cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes. I agree with one reviewer who wrote that the cooking time is too much. Thank you, Bobby, for the ingredients you suggested, as I think this makes one of our favorite quick meals a lot tastier! Read More
Moms
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2021
They were delicious, easy to make, no I did not change any ingredients. Read More
cornchopper
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2021
Good recipe, quick and easy. I brined the pork for about an hour before browning. I used Rotella tomatoes which made it a little spicy. next next time I will either omit Rotella or chili powder We served over rice. Good favor and meat was very tender and moist. Read More
cuozyswissies
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2021
I used a pork loin and sliced it into medallions. I substituted the diced tomatoes with Trader Joe's Bruschetta. I sauted the onions in the drippings from the meat and placed them on top of the meat then poured the sauce over it all. Served with garlic roasted potatoes and fresh green beans. Absolutely delicious! Read More
nono1007
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2021
This is a 5 star recipe with tweaks, I didn’t follow it to the tee. I followed what the first reviewer said and added more seasoning (about double of recipe plus salt, pepper and oregano). Used the cast iron in the oven and cooked covered for about 25 min and uncovered about 5 (same cook time as rice so they were done at same time). The sauce was SO good, especially smothered over the rice! We’ll make again, the kids scraped their plates and it was super easy. Read More
Sierramax
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2021
Easy and nice combination for sauce, but too bland for my taste. Read More
Poo5
Rating: 1 stars
04/19/2021
This recipe was a big disappointment. After reading the reviews before making it, I doubled the spices and also added salt. Even after doing this the pork chops were still bland, and the sauce did not look very appetizing. I will definitely not make this again. Read More
Frances Twiddy
Rating: 2 stars
04/17/2021
Very very bland and unappealing. Read More
