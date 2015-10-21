Baked Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

1 of 4

Rating: 3 stars This could be a 4 or 5 star recipe with a few tweaks. I found them to be very bland. There wasn't much seasoning for the chops, so I'd double the amount next time. The chops also need salt and pepper. The cook time is a little excessive, especially for loin chops that are so lean and tend to dry out when overcooked. It's also much easier and quicker to just put the cast iron skillet into the oven instead of dirtying another dish. I did like the mushroom soup/diced tomato combo though - you couldn't tell that canned soup was used, and that's a good thing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I have made a very similar recipe many times but enjoyed the additions of the spices, tomatoes and onions. My tweaks are as follows: Sear the boneless chops in a deep frying pan and set aside. Saute some fresh mushrooms and add the soup, about 1/2 c. of beer and some worcestershire sauce and tomatoes; mix together. Put the chops back into sauce, top with the onions; cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes. I agree with one reviewer who wrote that the cooking time is too much. Thank you, Bobby, for the ingredients you suggested, as I think this makes one of our favorite quick meals a lot tastier! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars They were delicious, easy to make, no I did not change any ingredients.

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe, quick and easy. I brined the pork for about an hour before browning. I used Rotella tomatoes which made it a little spicy. next next time I will either omit Rotella or chili powder We served over rice. Good favor and meat was very tender and moist.

Rating: 5 stars I used a pork loin and sliced it into medallions. I substituted the diced tomatoes with Trader Joe's Bruschetta. I sauted the onions in the drippings from the meat and placed them on top of the meat then poured the sauce over it all. Served with garlic roasted potatoes and fresh green beans. Absolutely delicious!

Rating: 5 stars This is a 5 star recipe with tweaks, I didn’t follow it to the tee. I followed what the first reviewer said and added more seasoning (about double of recipe plus salt, pepper and oregano). Used the cast iron in the oven and cooked covered for about 25 min and uncovered about 5 (same cook time as rice so they were done at same time). The sauce was SO good, especially smothered over the rice! We’ll make again, the kids scraped their plates and it was super easy.

Rating: 3 stars Easy and nice combination for sauce, but too bland for my taste.

Rating: 1 stars This recipe was a big disappointment. After reading the reviews before making it, I doubled the spices and also added salt. Even after doing this the pork chops were still bland, and the sauce did not look very appetizing. I will definitely not make this again.