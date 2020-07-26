Mini Naan Hawaiian Pizza

I know there are hardcore Italian pizza eaters out there who vow to never eat a Hawaiian pizza. And although sweet, juicy pineapple and ham may not be traditional pizza, just one time, step outside the box and see what you're missing. It's good, really good, and quick and easy!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.