Mini Naan Hawaiian Pizza

I know there are hardcore Italian pizza eaters out there who vow to never eat a Hawaiian pizza. And although sweet, juicy pineapple and ham may not be traditional pizza, just one time, step outside the box and see what you're missing. It's good, really good, and quick and easy!

By lutzflcat

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 mini pizzas
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil.

  • Spread pizza sauce on naan breads and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Top with pineapple tidbits, ham, bacon, and red onion. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown and cheese has melted, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Use mini naan breads that are about 5 to 6 inches in size.

You can use fresh or canned pineapple. For variation, you can marinate the pineapple in hot sauce (such as Sriracha) for about 30 minutes, drain, and then proceed with preparation.

Editor's Note:

Please note the slight difference in recipe name when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 929.6mg. Full Nutrition
