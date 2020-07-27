Lemon-Raspberry Crumb Bars

When you serve this to family or friends, no one will know how easy it is to pull together! Use purchased lemon curd for the filling, raspberry chips for the crust, and a very easy raspberry sauce to drizzle, just like the pros do, for a beautiful and delicious finish to these tasty dessert bars.

By Bibi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 crumb bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Stir melted butter, white sugar, and light brown sugar together. Stir in flour to form a crumbly mixture. Set 3/4 cup of the mixture aside for the topping. Add raspberry baking chips and salt to the remaining mixture.

  • Pour raspberry crumb mixture into the prepared pan, distributing it evenly. Use the back of a spoon to press the crumb mixture down into the pan to form a level crust. Spread lemon curd over the crust and top with the reserved crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in the pan for 20 minutes, then refrigerate until bars are set, about 1 hour.

  • While the bars are cooling, make the raspberry sauce. Place raspberry preserves in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until easily stirred with a spoon, about 40 seconds. Stir in raspberry liqueur and refrigerate until cool.

  • Cut bars into 9 pieces and drizzle with raspberry sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 88g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 158mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022