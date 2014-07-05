Pinto Bean and Beef Stew

This savory pinto bean and ground beef stew is perfect for cilantro lovers. The combination of Mexican spices makes this a quick family favorite. Serve with cornbread.

By Angela Naumann

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Place pinto beans into a pot and cover with several inches of cool water; let soak, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Drain beans and add fresh water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and let simmer until beans are soft, 40 to 45 minutes.

  • While beans are cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef with seasoned salt in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until soft, translucent, and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute for 2 minutes more. Add cumin, dried cilantro, and Mexican oregano and saute for 1 minute more.

  • Drain beans. Mix with browned beef, onion mixture, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, 1 cup water, and tomato paste in a heavy stockpot. Simmer over low heat for 45 minutes, adding more water as needed to achieve desired consistency for the stew.

  • Add green onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Serve hot.

Cook's Notes:

Could be made in a pressure cooker or slow cooker with slight modifications.

Soak pinto beans overnight according to individual package instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 1133.5mg. Full Nutrition
