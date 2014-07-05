Pinto Bean and Beef Stew

8.16.20 First, there’s no way you’re going to simmer the pintos for 40-45 minutes and expect them to be soft, even when soaked overnight. Even in an Instant Pot®, you’ll cook them for 45 minutes. (wish I’d done that). I’d recommend you not start on the ground beef mixture until your beans are cooked. Why do you brown the ground beef and seasoned salt, set aside, and then pull out another skillet to cook the onions, garlic, and spices…another pan to wash? Why not just brown the beef, and then add the other ingredients to the same pan as the ground beef? For anybody who doesn’t know what dried cilantro is, it’s coriander, a spice many may not have in their pantry. Also confusing is the recipe calls for dried cilantro and then at the end, fresh cilantro. If you don’t have coriander, just chop up your fresh cilantro, tripling it to sub for the dry. This turned out very bland, and I ended up adding MORE of all the spices as well as freshly-ground black pepper and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Also, I think beef broth would be better than chicken broth in this recipe, but just my opinion. I want to be clear, I made the recipe as written, tasted, and then made flavor adjustments, so we'd at least be able to eat it. I think this recipe could be simplified, and I don’t want to discourage others from trying it, but it just didn’t work for me. We ate this, but didn’t save leftovers; this is one that I won’t be making again. Sorry for the less than favorable review.

