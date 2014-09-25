Best Ever Beef and Potatoes Casserole

This is a ground beef casserole with potatoes I threw together one night and everyone loved it. Casseroles are usually so bland, but the Dubliner® cheese really gives this casserole a big punch of flavor.

By Sarah

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Slice potatoes into medium rounds.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil in a deep skillet over medium heat. Fry potato rounds until starting to turn brown, about 5 minutes per batch. Remove from oil and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic in the hot oil until onion turns translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and cook and stir until browned and no pink remains, 5 to 7 minutes more. Drain the pan.

  • Combine beef mixture and cream of chicken soup in a large bowl. Add mild Cheddar cheese and stir until combined. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Combine panko bread crumbs with 1/3 of the Irish Cheddar cheese and melted butter.

  • Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray and spread 1/2 of the potatoes in the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the Irish Cheddar cheese. Cover with 1/2 of the beef mixture. Repeat with remaining potatoes, Irish Cheddar, and beef mixture. Top with panko mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until browned and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
661 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 88.4mg; sodium 867.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022