Jicama Confetti Salad

This lovely salad is a crunchy and refreshing blend of jicama and colorful fresh vegetables that will light up a simple dinner. Jicama is a crunchy, slightly juicy vegetable that tastes like a cross between an apple and a raw potato. It is native to Mexico, and it is also prominent in Asian cuisine. It's just really tasty, to me!

By Bibi

Directions

  • Combine jicama, red onions, carrots, red bell pepper, celery, and green onion in a large bowl. Sprinkle white sugar over the vegetables, stir well, and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Combine rice wine vinegar, oil, fish sauce, honey, lime juice, and Sriracha in a jar with a lid. Close the lid and shake vigorously. Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

  • Remove salad ingredients from the refrigerator, sprinkle with minced almond slices and cilantro, and toss with the vinaigrette. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 11.2g; sodium 307mg. Full Nutrition
