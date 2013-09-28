Roasted Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick, easy, filling roasted acorn squash recipe! Because the brown sugar is very sweet, this will work for both dinner and dessert!

By supanovart

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Slice acorn squash into halves, removing insides and seeds. Spread butter on the inside and sprinkle brown sugar over the butter. Transfer to a baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender, about 30 minutes. Remove, slice into thirds, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 62.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
jmesusan
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2022
I have always enjoyed this dish. Helpful hint: Cut the Acorn Squash in half and steam for 35 minutes then bake for 20 minutes with all the fixings. I like to add a little bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to go along with the butter and brown sugar. Enjoy!
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2020
I love acorn squash prepared with butter and brown sugar. My biggest challenge with this particular recipe is that the squash wasn't tender enough for my taste after only 30 minutes. I added an additional 30 minutes of cooking time and it was delicious.
Azure
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2021
Easy peasy. Serve with toasted pecans.
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2020
11.7.20 A quick and easy side dish, nothing not to like here. Threw in a few Craisins® to style up just a bit.
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2020
A dessert in my book! I was unable to slice it, so I just ate it with a spoon! Yummy!
sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2020
I grew up eating squash this way and continue to do so. It is such a comfort food for me. Yes, it's sweet but it's such a good balance when mixed in with the squash to eat it.
VWE
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2021
My mom made these when I was a child...so sweet and yummy. I found that the baking time was double than in the recipe. Great midwestern side dish.
