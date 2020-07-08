Easy Blueberry Coulis

Traditionally coulis is simmered in its own juices to thicken, but I wanted to speed up the process and went with cornstarch. The Grand Marnier® adds just a hint of orange flavor. This is great with cheesecake, drizzled over yogurt, or ice cream.

By Bren

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 /4 cup blueberry coulis
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and zest in a small pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.

  • Stir water and cornstarch together in a small bowl and add slurry to the pot. Cook until the mixture thickens, about 30 seconds.

  • Remove the pot from the burner and stir in orange liqueur. Pour coulis into a fine-mesh strainer and use the back of a spoon to force the liquid through. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 1g; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
