Pan-Grilled Zucchini

Rating: Unrated

This simple zucchini side dish is quick and easy to prep, but has a lovely look when cooked in a grill pan. You'll be whipping this up all summer long to use up the extra zucchini from your garden. Feel free to experiment with different herb and seasoning combinations to mix it up from day to day.

By fabeveryday

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss the zucchini pieces with olive oil in a bowl until evenly coated. Add rosemary, salt, garlic powder, and pepper, and toss again.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Spray with cooking spray.

  • Grill the zucchini, one side at a time, until soft and with the desired amount of grill lines, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Work in batches if needed, spraying the pan with more cooking spray between batches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 3.6g; sodium 151.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jreadman
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2021
Loved it. I didn’t have any rosemary, but used everything else. Still very yummy. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022