Easy Pan-Grilled Zucchini with Lemon Pepper
This simple side dish comes together quickly and pairs nicely with any grilled meat. Indoor grill pans work great for those times when weather does not permit outdoor grilling.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Feel free to experiment with different seasonings; just make sure you cook the zucchini undisturbed so that you get those beautiful grill marks.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 3.5g; sodium 381.2mg. Full Nutrition