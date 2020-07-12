Easy Pan-Grilled Zucchini with Lemon Pepper

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This simple side dish comes together quickly and pairs nicely with any grilled meat. Indoor grill pans work great for those times when weather does not permit outdoor grilling.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, lemon-pepper seasoning, and salt together in a large bowl. Add zucchini slices and toss until evenly coated.

  • Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place zucchini slices on the grill and cook for 4 minutes without disturbing. Flip slices over and cook for 4 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to experiment with different seasonings; just make sure you cook the zucchini undisturbed so that you get those beautiful grill marks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 3.5g; sodium 381.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Mary Bendixen
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2020
It was delicious! I made mine with coconut oil and it turned out great! My husband loved it too! Wish I had taken a photo. Read More
