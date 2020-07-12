Instant Pot® Steamed Vegetables

Fresh, al dente vegetables steamed in your Instant Pot® using Chinese bamboo baskets. Cooking time is minimal, making one wonder why all the fuss to use a pressure cooker instead of traditional steamer basket. I have found that this method creates a crisp but tender vegetable with minimal mess and much safer than an open steamer set-up. This recipe uses a two-tier, 6.5-inch basket with lid, in a 6-quart pot.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Soak the steamer basket in water for 30 minutes.

  • Wash cauliflower and broccoli florets. Peel and wash the carrot. Cut carrot in half and cut each half into 4 sticks, for 8 sticks total. Trim green beans.

  • Remove steamer baskets from the water. Place one cabbage leaf on the bottom of one basket. Put the cauliflower florets, stem side down, on top of the leaf in a single layer. Add 8 green beans and 4 carrot sticks between the cauliflower florets. Place the second basket on top. Line the top basket with the remaining cabbage leaf. Put the broccoli florets, stem side down, on top of the leaf in a single layer. Add 8 green beans and 4 carrot sticks between the broccoli florets.

  • Pour 1 1/2 cups water into the bottom of an 6-quarter electric pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Add the basket and cover with the lid. Close and lock the cooker lid. Select low pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 1 minute. Allow 10 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Turn off the cooker when the timer rings. Wait for 3 minutes. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Set the baskets onto plates to serve the vegetables in the baskets for a decorative touch. Use chopsticks to serve.

Cook's Note:

If desired, add seasonings or your favorite toppings before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 0.7g; sodium 68.5mg. Full Nutrition
