Air Fryer Tilapia Milanese for Two

Crispy lemon flavored tilapia made easy in the air fryer.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
13 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 tilapia fillets
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Pat tilapia fillets dry using a paper towel. Coat both sides of fish with flour.

  • Whisk egg, lemon juice, and salt together in a shallow bowl. Place bread crumbs and lemon-pepper seasoning in a separate shallow bowl.

  • Dip flour-coated fish first in egg and then in bread crumb mixture. Press down on the fish so that the bread crumbs stick. Spray both sides of fish with cooking spray.

  • Place fillets in the air fryer basket and cook for 5 minutes. Flip fish over using a spatula and cook for 3 minutes more. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 6g; cholesterol 134.2mg; sodium 1596.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
M AL
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2021
This is the "BOMB." This is by far the easiest recipe I have ever used. And the results, dynamite. The ONLY tweak is this, after I remove the Tilapia from the air fryer I squeeze half a lemon on the crust. Let it absorb and serve. Then add a little lemon zest, voila. We have used this recipe 10+ times and the results are identical and the taste, fantastic. Love Ya! Read More
