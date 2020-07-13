Air Fryer Tilapia Milanese for Two
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 328.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 32.1g 64 %
carbohydrates: 35.3g 11 %
dietary fiber: 2.4g 10 %
sugars: 2.6g
fat: 6g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 8 %
cholesterol: 134.2mg 45 %
vitamin a iu: 285.5IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 9.3mg 71 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 14.4mg 24 %
folate: 83.7mcg 21 %
calcium: 114.4mg 11 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 55.4mg 20 %
potassium: 611.1mg 17 %
sodium: 1596.3mg 64 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 53.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved