Cassava Couscous (Attieke)

Originally from the Ivory Coast, fermented cassava couscous, or attieke, is a tangy alternative to wheat couscous. It has a slightly sour taste that goes well with your favorite savory and spicy dishes. It's an easy dish to make and is delicious the next day; just add a bit of water before reheating. It is a gluten-free way to enjoy couscous.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion, carrot, and celery until fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Add peanuts, sesame seeds, bay leaf, and salt, stirring often. When the vegetables are tender and the seeds and peanuts have toasted, add the attieke, stirring constantly. Pour the water over the entire pan, distributing evenly.

  • Cover and reduce the heat to medium, allowing the couscous to steam until it is moist and heated all the way through, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove the cover and fold the couscous with a spatula. Do not stir, as this will mash the couscous, just use a folding maneuver to mix the ingredients from the bottom upwards and let the couscous breathe to help the water evaporate. Top with chopped cilantro.

Cook's Notes:

Boxed attieke can be found in African grocery stores or online.

Fresh or frozen attieke can also be used in this recipe, but cooking time should be reduced by 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 6.8g; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
